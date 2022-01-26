Letter to the editor for Jan. 26, 2022

Statue recalls past pain

I recently read in the newspaper that the African American Cultural Committee of the City of Lynchburg decided not to remove the statue of the Confederate soldier that adorns Monument Terrace on Court Street in downtown Lynchburg [“Telling ‘Lynchburg’s full story’”, Jan. 15]. While I am a strong advocate for fostering awareness and recognition of the history of the United States, I was somewhat quite surprised to read of the decision made by the committee. The published report stated that the committee held the overall opinion that replacing the statue would only be “symbolic and not achieve anything of lasting substance”.

I am of the view that public statues are symbols, for the purpose of recognizing an event or individual who may have accomplished something admirable or contributed to the greater good of society at large. I cordially suggest that the statue of the Confederate soldier does neither, especially to African Americans. More importantly I feel that removing it would send the necessary and lasting message that slavery, segregation and racism are not acceptable, and nothing in public spaces should remind us of this painful past.

It is important for us to revisit our history books and examine the first Confederate constitution of 1861, which was based on the cornerstone tenet that “slavery was the natural and normal condition of the African American.” In this regard, it is reasonable to conclude that publicly recognizing any soldier who fought to uphold this premise may be considered a contravention to the Constitution that now governs our nation. The question is, do we hold on to this tainted past or move towards a promising future?

By witnessing over the last year activities in many U.S. cities, it is evident that the tolerance for such symbolic reminders are wearing thin; and in a city such as Lynchburg with approximately 29 percent of the population being African American, I see the decision made by the African American committee to leave the statue of the Confederate soldier to be one that will continue to present reminders of a tumultuous past that has scared many, both white and black Americans.

ARNOLD CORNEAL

Lynchburg