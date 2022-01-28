Letter to the editor for Jan. 28, 2022

Thank you,
Mr. Attorney GeneralVirginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is boldly leading! This week, Miyares let go of two general counsel attorneys from University of Virginia [Tim Heaphy] and George Mason [Brian Walther]. One of these lawyers [Heaphy] is serving on the highly controversial and partisan Jan. 6 investigation committee in Washington, D.C. While there is no doubt that these two men are honorable members of the legal profession in their personal lives, it is time for a higher level of responsibility for those who have been complicit in allowing our public universities to drift far from their founding mission. Frankly, anyone employed by taxpayers who sat by as semesters of classes were canceled, historical monuments were removed, racism was embedded into curriculum, or staff members were mandated to get vaccines should have their employment reevaluated as we move into the future.
Americans frown on civil service abuse — the concept that newly elected executives should clean house based solely on political affiliation. However, voters spoke loudly on the state of our public institutions of learning from top to bottom in November. Miyares gets this. Two weeks ago, he replaced 30 extreme assistant attorneys, who he had reason to believe would slow the enactment of his agenda to enforce the law. Miyares deserves the right to hire people who will prioritize the agenda that voters gave to him in November. This is bold leadership.
People are also reading…
TIMOTHY GRIFFIN, Forest
Natural immunitiesFor millennia adults have lived longer, healthier lives because they acquired immunities during their childhoods. Kids acquire natural immunity by being exposed to germs. Kids don’t acquire natural immunity by being masked. It’s a biological truth we knew for a very long time, but seem to have forgotten. Fear seems to have overruled science.
GEORGE V. CAYLOR, Lynchburg