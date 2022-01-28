Letter to the editor for Jan. 28, 2022

Mr. Attorney GeneralVirginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is boldly leading! This week, Miyares let go of two general counsel attorneys from University of Virginia [Tim Heaphy] and George Mason [Brian Walther]. One of these lawyers [Heaphy] is serving on the highly controversial and partisan Jan. 6 investigation committee in Washington, D.C. While there is no doubt that these two men are honorable members of the legal profession in their personal lives, it is time for a higher level of responsibility for those who have been complicit in allowing our public universities to drift far from their founding mission. Frankly, anyone employed by taxpayers who sat by as semesters of classes were canceled, historical monuments were removed, racism was embedded into curriculum, or staff members were mandated to get vaccines should have their employment reevaluated as we move into the future.