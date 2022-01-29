Letter to the editor for Jan. 29, 2022

On divisive teachers

Dear Governor Youngkin:

Per your request, I wish to report several public-school teachers who taught divisive subjects during the course of my secondary education.

My middle school English teacher, Mrs. Threlkeld, sought to divide me forever from the ranks of people who are unable to express themselves clearly.

My high school math teacher, Mrs. Mercer, unmercifully divided our class into two groups: those who correctly solved her complex equations, and those who did not. And it was embarrassing to be one of the latter.

My favorite social studies teacher, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Bruce Coleman, relentlessly divided fact from fiction in his presentation of American history. He even smirked contemptuously when he discussed self-serving falsehoods about our past.

My speech and debate teacher, Mrs. Allen, divided styles of argument into two categories, logical and illogical. She audaciously banned the latter from her classroom.

All of them were persistent and unrepentant in their determination to divide me from my own ignorance and narrowness. They even seemed to think that doing so was the very purpose of their classes -- indeed, the purpose of their profession.

Their behavior was totally objectionable, at least to parents who did not want their children to be educated, enlightened and informed. And there were a few.

I confess that I remember all of those teachers fondly, almost 50 years later. I remember everything they did to develop my intellect, encourage my curiosity, make me ready for college and prepare me for life, largely through their daily efforts to divide good from bad, correct from incorrect, and smart from stupid.

Somewhere along the way, I acquired the ability to recognize political pandering and demagoguery. So I suppose I should thank them once again, because they even prepared me for the likes of you.

BENJAMIN COWGILL

Lynchburg