Letter to the editor for Jan. 31, 2022

AG’s moves are bad politics

Timothy Griffin’s characterization of the Jan. 6 investigation committee as “highly controversial and partisan” is, in itself, controversial and partisan [“Thank you, Mr. Attorney General,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 28]. He praises the new attorney general for firing one of the lawyers, Tim Heaphy, who, he claims is “serving” on the committee. Mr. Heaphy is serving as a counsel to the committee.

He accuses our public universities of, among other far-right misconceptions, embedding racism into the curriculum. Racism has been embedded in curriculum for many years, depicting slavery as benign and racial prejudice as nonexistent. He seems to be confusing racism with truth-telling.

Mr. Griffin also praises the new AG for firing 30 “extreme” assistant attorneys for failing to enforce the law. The new AG seems to have information, or “reason to believe” they would slow his agenda. Really? Show me the money!

All these actions, Mr. Griffin calls “bold leadership.” I call it kowtowing or stacking the deck. It’s nothing but politics at its worst, the acceptable level of competence the Republican Party has succumbed to these days.

He says “Americans frown on civil service abuse … newly elected executives cleaning house based solely on political affiliation,” but that seems to be exactly what AG Miyares is doing.

I do commend AG Miyares for his intention to investigate scandals involving the Virginia Parole Board and a Loudoun County school. Let’s hope this investigation puts politics aside. I hope the new governor and AG remember they represent all Virginians, not just the ones who voted for them.

DAVID GOODE

Bedford