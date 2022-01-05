Letter to the editor for Jan. 5, 2022

Thank you, Parks & Rec

What’s a man to do when he’s feeling low?

More specifically, what does the single (divorced) 65-year-old Lynchburg male do to avoid the post-holiday/the kids have returned to their regularly scheduled lives blues when there’s snow on the ground and the sun is setting, and he doesn’t want to pour himself a drink and grab the remote and flop on the couch in his man-cave?

He puts on the flannel-lined jeans his mother gave him 30 years ago, if they still fit. He dons his favorite winter coat and cap. He grabs one glove (the left-hand glove if he’s right-handed). He gets in his car (or truck) and drives to Peaks View Park.

He looks in his back seat (or trunk) and selects the disc golf disc (Frisbee) he’s least attached to. He trudges to the first tee — noting how peaceful and uniquely beautiful the park is when it’s “Schnee bedeckt” (blanketed with snow). And he tees off (hurls his disc with all his might towards basket #1), not caring if his disc vanishes in a dune of whiteness, because he knows he has plenty more discs in his car, and because he knows the point of the outing is to marvel at the miracle of nature and the magnificence of life in all its forms.

Whether Peaks View Park and the people who maintain it year-round and the snow that fell upon it this morning and the children who tobogganed down its infinite slopes all day are creations of God or of a force even greater, it is a self-evident truth that a single man my age cannot enter that park sad on an evening as splendid as this and exit it 45 minutes later feeling anything but blessed to be alive and lucid and able to express gratitude for all that is good.

Thank you and Happy New Year Lynchburg City Parks & Rec. I honestly don’t know what I’d do without you.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg