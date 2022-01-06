Letter to the editor for Jan. 6, 2022

Shame on Saunders

Debra Saunders, in her Dec. 28 syndicated column [“Vaccine shaming is not a cure”], stated that President Biden was wrong to say that “almost everyone who has died in the last many months (from COVID-19) were unvaccinated people”. Later on, in this same column, she quoted the CDC to say that “unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die than vaccinated people” thus confirming the President’s statement.

To say that Ms. Saunders doesn’t like our current president would be an understatement, but she is making a statement here that only confuses people. Deaths caused by this COVID-19 virus is starting to rival deaths by heart disease. In November alone, COVID-19 took the lives of 1,110 people, on average, every single day. Since June, the virus has taken 160,000 lives.

This writer should be encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Instead, she is making statements that say something else, making it harder for Americans to get past this terrible pandemic. Shame on her.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg