Letter to the editor for Jan. 8, 2022

The heart of America

America has one loving heart with two chambers. There is a conservative chamber that preserves principles and a progressive chamber that delivers help to areas of need. Success requires both.

There is a new movement of alternate facts within conservative politics. Conspiracy theories and misinformation thrives within it. We cannot live with two realities and survive. This paper cannot print misinformation or falsehoods because there would be consequences and it would be breaking recognized standards the press abides by. However, the big conservative TV & electronic media do spread false information. The misinformation has alliances with about a half-dozen white supremacy (extreme right) groups. They use anger and social frustration as their motivation.

The Republican Party (once a noble party that believed in conservative principles, values and morality) is changing. It wants to remove nonpartisan procedures when it comes to counting votes and create obstructions for their opposition voters. National Republicans don’t want to cooperate at all (or compromise or find common ground) with Democrats.

I hope and pray that the Virginia Republican Party and the governor-elect will be different. The Republican energy is with the conspiracy and alternate reality folks but the anger (like on Jan. 6, 2021) turns off the big city suburban Republican voters in Virginia. Mr. [Glenn] Youngkin is being pulled to the extreme right but also to the center; therefore, prayers are needed that Virginia Republicans will show decency for the common good and make compassionate decisions concerning coronavirus.

Our nation is watching as we Virginians give Republicans a second chance. I hope Republicans will not be halfhearted.

WAYNE CRONE

Lynchburg