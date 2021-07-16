 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor for July 16, 2021
0 Comments

Letter to the editor for July 16, 2021

  • 0

As someone who loves helping others and getting to know people in my community, driving with Lyft has been the perfect way to earn some extra money on my own time. I work a full-time job, and driving means that I can log on to the app if I have time, but don’t need to worry if I’m busy.

That’s why I’m happy to see that Senator Mark Warner hasn’t signed onto the PRO Act, which has a narrow way of defining independent work that could limit opportunities for people to earn money through driving or other app-based work. Lawmakers should be finding ways to protect flexible and independent earning opportunities, not passing laws that could take them away.

I want to keep driving for as long as I can, but I simply can’t without the flexibility it gives me right now. I appreciate that Senator Warner hasn’t signed onto this bill yet, and I hope he continues standing with workers like me.

Driving has introduced me to so many people with interesting stories, and has even given me long-term friendships. I don’t want to lose out on that, but I may not have a choice if the Senate passes the PRO Act.

SHIRL DOUGLAS

Lynchburg

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter to the Editor

You know, I am continually impressed by the ability of many individuals to appear in public and online spaces and spew total nonsense into a m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert