Letter to the editor for July 17, 2021

In a recent newsletter, Rep. Ben Cline criticized the Biden Administration for "Caving to Russia" and not implementing mandatory sanctions against Russia for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. This is such a wild distortion of recent events that the facts should be recalled.

Navalny was poisoned on Aug. 20, 2020. The Trump administration therefore had five months to take action against Russia, but it did nothing. Cline failed to mention that in his recent newsletter. Similarly, he failed to mention it in the 22 newsletters he published between the time of the poisoning and the end of the Trump administration. In contrast, the Biden administration imposed two sets of sanctions against Russia in March and a third set in June, but Cline calls this a "passive stance on the egregious human rights violations in Russia". He clearly uses a double standard.