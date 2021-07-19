Letter to the editor for July 19, 2021

Today’s Cult of Ignorance

Forty years ago, in the Jan 21, 1981 issue of Newsweek, Isaac Asimov lamented America’s “Cult of Ignorance” where many people believe themselves smarter than the experts. Disparaging the experts these days is popular sport and I see this burgeoning anti-intellectualism as a true threat to democracy and freedom. Last month, I watched an Illinois Congresswoman question President Biden’s Education Secretary as follows: “Before we start penalizing teachers for stating a genetic and biological fact about genders, can you please clarify for the committee how many genders there are?”

This question highlights the fundamental and all too common misunderstanding of the relationship between Biology and Behavioral Psychology. If you ask how many SEXES there are, I’d say at least THREE, those being male, female, and indeterminate (e.g. Olympian Caster Semenya). That’s what most Biology textbooks that address the topic say.

If one asks how many GENDERS exist? My son’s Psychology manuals say gender is a spectrum of behavior. Certainly, there are quite a few broad categories of behavior, but any exact number is within the agenda of the reader.