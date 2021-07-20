Letter to the editor for July 20, 2021

Confessing our national sins

Are we heading for a radical rethinking of national symbols and holidays?

Perhaps the official declaration of Juneteenth as a national holiday is the clearest sign that something new is happening. It has not pushed July 4th aside, but has pulled it into the light of intense scrutiny.

In her regular Sunday column for The News & Advance, Marsha Mercer asks us whether it is “time to retire the national anthem.”

She points out that Francis Scott Key, who wrote the Star Spangled Banner, was a slaveholder whose views have increasingly come under question. Mercer writes positively about Rep. James Clyburn, Black U.S. Representative from South Carolina who suggests that Lift Every Voice and Sing should become the new national anthem, though she would favor America the Beautiful.