Letter to the editor for July 21, 2021

American history must be inclusive

Each year when I taught high school English, I always incorporated Black writers into February’s “Black History Month,” followed by women writers for March’s “Women’s History Month.” In almost every classroom, at least one student would make this inquiry: “Why don’t we have white history month?”

An interesting discussion would always ensue, generally with the students coming to realize that every month is white history month — specifically, white male history month. Indeed, were this not the case, there would be absolutely no need for a Black History Month or a Women’s History Month; those essential names and their stories would be woven inextricably into the fabric of American history.

Yet they are not. Instead, what we have masquerading for American history is a compilation of white male names and their stories, to the exclusion of others. White supremacy and patriarchy flourish on these pages. Impressionable youngsters — students of color and girls of all colors — are brought up through a system that illustrates again and again that the American story is white and male. The harm of that is almost impossible to quantify.