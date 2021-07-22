Letter to the editor for July 22, 2021

Praise for Bedford County teachers

After reading about the concerns expressed at the recent Bedford County School Board meeting, I wanted to respond with my own experiences.

I want to thank the Bedford County history and government teachers for their outstanding work. My three children attended Bedford County schools from kindergarten through high school graduation, over a period of 18 years.

During that time, they received an excellent grounding in American history and civics at every grade level. They were presented with factual teaching and introduced to the contributions of many cultures to the American experience.

As they reached high school, the teachers turned more to primary sources and original documents to help the students understand history and government. They read the Constitution together, and the Declaration of Independence, and the Emancipation Proclamation and the speeches of presidents and important civil rights leaders, in their original forms.

Their classmates were white and black, Latinx and Asian, and none of them were made to feel embarrassed about their background or ashamed of their heritage by those who were teaching their classes. This simply didn’t happen.