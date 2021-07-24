Letter to the editor for July 24, 2021

Democrats are destroying America

I would truly like to understand who would thinks open borders, higher goods and services are good for America?

I would like to know why it is good for America to continuously hear race, race and race?

The people who were born in America need to pay close attention to what is going on. The current administration is dividing our country while allowing foreign countries to invade at the working people’s expense, sending criminals and drugs into your communities and surely not their own communities, because we know the rich are too good for that.

After 9/11, you would think America’s government would surely vet those coming here like all smart countries. The current administration is pushing the vaccine for COVID-19 but really doesn’t care who brings only God knows what kind of diseases into America.

The current nuts are after Donald Trump for January 6 but it’s fine for the working people of Portland, Seattle and other cities to lose everything they have worked for. It is OK for a mob to come onto one’s lawn and the landowner cannot protect their property. These wealthy, non-American Democrats are for the love of money, not the American people.