Letter to the editor for July 26, 2021

Remembering a great man
On July 26, Howard Austin would have been 100! But three years ago, the good Lord called up one of his best soldiers (i.e., angels). No regrets — for Howard lived an absolutely wonderful, full life even up to his last day.
He was the most kind, wonderful fellow you would ever meet. He lived every day with humbleness and full reverence in his heart. Howard inspired everyone on a daily basis — relatives, neighbors, church members, golfing buddies, fellow workers, health care individuals.
He rose from total farm boy (90 acres, 8 siblings) through the U.S. Army, to respected businessman, to super Dad, to great husband and loving G-paps — never, ever swaying from super-high morals and values.
Howard encouraged many businesspeople to aspire to greater heights. He was the main push for Sheffield Elementary School to be built, for the trade and transportation board to start here, multiple times president of Lynchburg Little League and other organizations. So cool he encouraged and allowed Virginia (his wife) to be a strong leader, organizer, and motivator.
Two great mottos he lived by: Be in the spirit to take every opportunity to inspire others with kind words or deeds. And every person who was around him left — feeling better about themselves and life. Each day, look up and look around see what great things God has done and how can you help him!
I know this because I reflect on my father every day. I miss him greatly but they are warm, cheerful and loving reflections.
Dad, love you.
DR. KEITH AUSTIN
Lynchburg
Vaccine refusal is cause for concern
COVID vaccination hesitancy and refusal are real concerns for those of us who need the protection we have received as well as the protection by others also being vaccinated.
When the vaccines were being developed, the then-administration was lauded for applying the resources to move as quickly as was reasonable. Today, with a change in administrations, many of the same people who loved the vaccine development are refusing it.
I find this extremely hard to understand. If there is a matter of conscience, surely the “do unto others” admonition applies to matters of public health. If there is fear of the science behind vaccinations, please read about the protections in place to ensure vaccines are safe. Please do this to help protect your families, friends and neighbors.
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg