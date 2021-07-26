Letter to the editor for July 26, 2021

Remembering a great man

On July 26, Howard Austin would have been 100! But three years ago, the good Lord called up one of his best soldiers (i.e., angels). No regrets — for Howard lived an absolutely wonderful, full life even up to his last day.

He was the most kind, wonderful fellow you would ever meet. He lived every day with humbleness and full reverence in his heart. Howard inspired everyone on a daily basis — relatives, neighbors, church members, golfing buddies, fellow workers, health care individuals.

He rose from total farm boy (90 acres, 8 siblings) through the U.S. Army, to respected businessman, to super Dad, to great husband and loving G-paps — never, ever swaying from super-high morals and values.

Howard encouraged many businesspeople to aspire to greater heights. He was the main push for Sheffield Elementary School to be built, for the trade and transportation board to start here, multiple times president of Lynchburg Little League and other organizations. So cool he encouraged and allowed Virginia (his wife) to be a strong leader, organizer, and motivator.