Letter to the editor for July 27, 2021

Call out the absurd for what it is

There is misdirected understanding everywhere, currently, in this country. Instead of basing our discourse on rational argument dedicated to the public good, we are interminably embroiled in confronting bullet points based on outright lies, ludicrous conspiracy theories and baseless assumptions, in spite of overwhelming credible evidence to the contrary.

We are headed into a new and even more dangerous phase of the pandemic, because a sizable segment of our population refuses to get vaccinated. Their reasoning is not predicated on their best interests, but in the interests of their propagandists, most notably the already vaccinated hosts of Fox News, Q-Anon, and members of Congress, who lie to the public to serve their base another piece of red meat, for political advantage. With 99% of current death rates from COVID coming from this group, this behavior will disproportionately cause the deaths of thousands of the very ones who have bought into this tribal nonsense, leaving to survive the very ones for whom they hold the greatest hatred.