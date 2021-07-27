Letter to the editor for July 27, 2021

Call out the absurd for what it is
There is misdirected understanding everywhere, currently, in this country. Instead of basing our discourse on rational argument dedicated to the public good, we are interminably embroiled in confronting bullet points based on outright lies, ludicrous conspiracy theories and baseless assumptions, in spite of overwhelming credible evidence to the contrary.
We are headed into a new and even more dangerous phase of the pandemic, because a sizable segment of our population refuses to get vaccinated. Their reasoning is not predicated on their best interests, but in the interests of their propagandists, most notably the already vaccinated hosts of Fox News, Q-Anon, and members of Congress, who lie to the public to serve their base another piece of red meat, for political advantage. With 99% of current death rates from COVID coming from this group, this behavior will disproportionately cause the deaths of thousands of the very ones who have bought into this tribal nonsense, leaving to survive the very ones for whom they hold the greatest hatred.
Conservatism used to be defined by fiscal responsibility, hard work, ethics, logic, practicality, objectivity and standing up for principles of human decency. Today, the word "conservative" is becoming synonymous with conspiracy theorist, insurrectionist, propagandist, grifter, fraud perpetrator, authoritarian, lawless, corrupt, irrational, fact denier, science denier, and even event denier, in spite of volumes of evidence everyone can see from video footage that proves what they deny in front of their own eyes.
We all know better than this. We all need to stand up and call out the absurd for what it is, and restore the tenets of faith we can all recognize. Perhaps then, we can achieve the best of both sides of the spectrum of our thinking, without resorting to killing each other to prove a point.
MICHAEL A. WHORLEY
Lynchburg