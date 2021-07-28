Letter to the editor for July 28, 2021

End gerrymandering that split Lynchburg

Virginia is undergoing a historic redistricting process to end gerrymandering. After the redistricting of 2011, the City of Lynchburg was gerrymandered or “cracked” into four slices. Currently, Lynchburg’s four-way cracking into four districts (2 state Senate districts, and 2 House of Delegates districts) breaks up its clout in Richmond as a single community comprising a small urban city.

Each “slice” of Lynchburg currently has been attached to one of our surrounding, more rural counties which are predominantly the portfolios of most of our representatives in Richmond. As a result, these representatives in Richmond have little incentive to advocate for Lynchburg City’s more urban needs and challenges.

Lynchburg’s social, cultural, and economic interests as a small but growing city are different from those of our surrounding, more rural counties. From the perspective of taxes, infrastructure and transportation, economic development, the public school system, environmental & planning pressures, and public safety, the City of Lynchburg’s needs and interests are best advocated for by a single House Delegate and a single state Senator for whom Lynchburg voters are the bulk of their constituents.