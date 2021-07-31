Letter to the editor for July 31, 2021

Biden policies make no sense

So far this year the Biden administration has allowed over a million migrants into our southern states, many of which are COVID-positive and refusing to be vaccinated. Yet they are talking about having those who are fully vaccinated being required to wear masks again in some situations. This makes absolutely no sense to me. Anyone else agree?

TERRY BALASIC

Lynchburg

Good supports the wrong side

In March, 5th District Representative Bob Good voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and DC’s Metropolitan Police Department. Members of the Capitol Police and the MPD protected Representatives, Senators, Vice President Mike Pence, and a host of others in the Capitol on January 6 against a violent mob, some of whom were armed with flag poles, tear gas, guns, or knives.

On July 27, four law enforcement officers sat before a House select committee to recount their experiences in the Capitol on January 6.

What these men experienced during the insurrection was brutal, racist, and terrifying.