Letter to the editor for May 11, 2021

Government giveaways hurting job growth

The latest jobs report was released and the numbers were far below what the government had estimated. Guess why? No one wants to work, and why should they?

Here in Virginia, the max unemployment compensation a person can receive is $378 per week. That coupled with the $300 per week from the federal government equates to $678 per week. That is a grand total of approximately $35,260 per year.

Now, if a person was working for the old minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, they would make about $15,000 a year. Under the new minimum wage of $9.50 an hour, they would be making approximately $19,800 a year.

Now you do the math. If a person is going to receive over $35,000 a year to do nothing, as opposed to making approximately $20,000 a year to work for minimum wage, which one do you think they are going to do? You guessed it. They are going to sit home on their butts, playing their games, idling their time away doing nothing and receive checks from the state and U.S. government. Why, you may ask? Because they Americans are greedy and they like to get freebies and do nothing for it.