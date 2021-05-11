Letter to the editor for May 11, 2021

Government giveaways hurting job growth
The latest jobs report was released and the numbers were far below what the government had estimated. Guess why? No one wants to work, and why should they?
Here in Virginia, the max unemployment compensation a person can receive is $378 per week. That coupled with the $300 per week from the federal government equates to $678 per week. That is a grand total of approximately $35,260 per year.
Now, if a person was working for the old minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, they would make about $15,000 a year. Under the new minimum wage of $9.50 an hour, they would be making approximately $19,800 a year.
Now you do the math. If a person is going to receive over $35,000 a year to do nothing, as opposed to making approximately $20,000 a year to work for minimum wage, which one do you think they are going to do? You guessed it. They are going to sit home on their butts, playing their games, idling their time away doing nothing and receive checks from the state and U.S. government. Why, you may ask? Because they Americans are greedy and they like to get freebies and do nothing for it.
Joe Biden and the other idiot Democrats in D.C. like to tout the unemployment money, but what they don’t tell you is we are all paying the price. Inflation is alive and well in America because no one is working. There are employers begging for help but no one is applying because they are getting money to stay home. The cost of everything is on the rise because of Joe Biden and his giveaways.
When you pay more for gas, lumber, a sandwich, groceries, I want you to thank Biden and his idiotic administration and their constant tax-and-spend ideology.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest
UL group’s food drive a successUniversity of Lynchburg NSLS (National Society of Leadership & Success) collected 240 canned food items in April to support the Lynchburg community.
All the food was donated to the Lynchburg Salvation Army and the university free food pantries. The food drive was very successful and we are so thankful for everyone who was able to donate. We are so excited to host more community service events next semester!
We had a great time hosting the food drive and were very happy with how it turned out.
MADISON SHEA
Lynchburg