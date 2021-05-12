Letter to the editor for May 12, 2021

Va. GOP needs to get serious

Doubling down on their distaste for (small d) democracy, Virginia Republicans have just concluded their bizarre nomination process for statewide offices. I’m not talking about ranked choice voting, which has its merits. I’m talking about their “disassembled convention”, restricted to delegates who had to be approved by local party officials and had to confirm that they had not voted in any recent Democratic primaries, with votes from each of the 39 voting units assigned a set number of votes, which will in turn be divided among the delegates assigned to that voting unit.

For example, if the party allocated 100 votes to a unit and 100 delegates participated, each delegate would represent one vote. If 200 delegates participate in that voting unit, each delegate vote would count for half a vote. (https://news.ballotpedia.org/2021/05/06/what-you-need-to-know-about-virginias-gop-convention/)

This is the party with concerns about election integrity? Six of whose seven gubernatorial candidates have bought into the Big Lie of Trump’s 2020 “victory”? More like the party that’s afraid of what happens when you actually let people vote, and that seems determined to extend their time in the political wilderness.