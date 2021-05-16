Letter to the editor for May 15, 2021

Low birth rate not a bad thing
Much is being made about our low birth rate, as if were a bad thing. It is a very good thing.
Many of us are consciously not having children for environmental reasons. More people means more resources used, species extinctions, deforestation, landfills, fossil fuels, pollution, agriculture, water depleted, social inequity and unrest, just to name a few consequences.
We do not need more people unto eternity; we will kill the planet, like cancer. We need to use our intelligence to reinvent an economy that thrives in spite of a reduction in human population, one not based on consumption.
Elon Musk can go to Mars; I want to stay here on this gorgeous planet the Creator gifted us. Let’s not screw this up.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe
COVID-19 clinic a success
The Court Street Baptist Church family at 6th and Court Street have a deep feeling of gratitude and fulfillment for completing our COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, April 27, thanks to the expertise of the Lynchburg Fire Department.
Under the direction of Fire Chief Gregory Wormser, Deputy Chief Jonathan Wright, Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson and all the Fire Department officers and nurses, their guidance helped us in completing a great service to our community.
On behalf of our Church volunteers who also willingly gave of their time to make the clinic a success, we again praise the Lynchburg City Fire Department!
HOWARD M. BUTLER AND CHARLES E. EVANS, III
Lynchburg