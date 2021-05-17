Letter to the editor for May 17, 2021

Criticism of ‘giveaways’





ignores reality“Government giveaways...” (Letters to the Editor, May 11) presents a simplistic one-size-fits-all explanation for a very complex situation. Every person, household, industry, community, region and state is different.

If your children are still out of school, especially if you are a single parent, you cannot go back to work. During the pandemic, day care centers, especially affordable ones, shut down and many never reopened. There may not be any family or friends available to help out. The ex may also unemployed so any child support has disappeared. No matter how appealing the job, you cannot return to work as long as children are at home and supposed to be learning on top of everything else.

If you work construction you often get paid by the day. Some serious and unpredictable bottlenecks in supply chains exist so if the materials are not there, you will not work that day. You may not work for weeks. It can be an unreliable source of income.

Many of the less desirable jobs go to migrant or immigrant labor. Meat processing plants still have issues. Agricultural labor to produce crops has been hit hard. Most Americans won’t do that sort of low paying stoop labor to begin with.