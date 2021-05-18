Letter to the editor for May 18, 2021

Cheney’s removal betrays ideals

As a life-long Republican, I am dismayed that congressional Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as Republican Conference Chair in the US House of Representatives because of her persistent criticism of Donald Trump’s role in the events of January 6. Her removal on these grounds betrays Republican and conservative ideals.

Ms. Cheney is a true conservative whose “sin” was to speak truth about President Trump’s role in promoting the attack on the Capitol on January 6. Her removal came even though her comments on this matter were entirely consistent with those of Minority Leader McCarthy, who said the president “bears responsibility for the … attack on the Congress by mob rioters”. Her other sin — the apparently unforgivable one — is that she wouldn’t shut up about it. And she shouldn’t; truth on matters as serious as this one bears repeating, lest we allow this treacherous breach of the public trust to recede from our political consciousness.