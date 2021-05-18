 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor for May 18, 2021
0 comments

Letter to the editor for May 18, 2021

  • 0

Cheney’s removal betrays ideals

As a life-long Republican, I am dismayed that congressional Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as Republican Conference Chair in the US House of Representatives because of her persistent criticism of Donald Trump’s role in the events of January 6. Her removal on these grounds betrays Republican and conservative ideals.

Ms. Cheney is a true conservative whose “sin” was to speak truth about President Trump’s role in promoting the attack on the Capitol on January 6. Her removal came even though her comments on this matter were entirely consistent with those of Minority Leader McCarthy, who said the president “bears responsibility for the … attack on the Congress by mob rioters”. Her other sin — the apparently unforgivable one — is that she wouldn’t shut up about it. And she shouldn’t; truth on matters as serious as this one bears repeating, lest we allow this treacherous breach of the public trust to recede from our political consciousness.

Pressuring congress to overturn bona fide state election results was not only an attack on the constitution and the rule of law, but also on the concept of federalism that underlies American conservatism. President Trump’s actions leading up to and immediately before the attack on the Capitol, and his failure to act as it unfolded, are disqualifying for any elected office, and by extension, for leadership of any legitimate political party. I understand these are hard truths for the supporters who remain in his thrall, and for the aspirants who hope to gain power by cynically exploiting his political base. I therefore understand the political peril of those who speak truth to them, but now is the time for real leaders to lead, not to appease.

With this vote, Republican members of the House have abandoned truth, conscience, and real conservatism in favor of fealty to the Big Lie from the author of a failed insurrection as the sine qua non to serve in the leadership of their caucus.

GARY S. HOOVLER

Lynchburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert