Letter to the editor for May 19, 2021

GOP sees democracy as enemy

Donald Trump and his followers would like to end democracy in America and replace it with an authoritarian regime with an authoritarian leader. The clues are right there in front of us: (1) the refusal to accept the results of a properly run election, (2) the criticism of anyone who has an opposing opinion, (3) the approval of locking up people of color for minor crimes. These are the actions of people who demand control over all else.

“America is neither free nor brave, but a land of tight, iron-clanking little wills, everybody trying to put it over everybody else, and a land of men absolutely devoid of the real courage of trust, trust in life’s sacred spontaneity. They can’t trust life until they can control it.” — British author D.H. Lawrence (1922).

Republicans seem to view our democratically elected government as the ‘enemy’. What they do not understand is that the real problem is not the government. The real problem is that our economic system is not perfect and we need government actions to protect us from corporate exploitation.