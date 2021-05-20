Letter to the editor for May 20, 2021

Self-defense is a biblical right

The Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The intent of the Founding Fathers was to guarantee citizens “the biblical right of self-defense.”

Richard Henry Lee, who helped frame the Second Amendment, wrote, “... to preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.”

The ultimate goal of the Second Amendment is to make sure you can defend yourself against any kind of illegal force that comes against you, whether that is from a neighbor, an outsider, or your own government.

The Bible does not specifically address the issue of gun control, since firearms like we use today, were not manufactured in ancient times. But accounts of warfare and the use of weaponry, such as swords, spears, bows, and arrows, darts and slings were well-documented in the pages of the Bible.

In the Old Testament, the Israelites were expected to have their own personal weapons. Every man would be summoned to arms when the nation confronted an enemy. The people defended themselves.