Letter to the editor for May 8, 2021

GOP has abandoned compromise

On May 5, [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell announced that he was dedicated to stopping [President Joe] Biden and not working with him. For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, what he’s essentially said is that the Republican Party will continue their MO such as it’s been for the past 30 years. The Republican Party has abandoned the art of compromise that is key to politics in favor of simply opposing any policy that they deem too liberal.

The problem with this is that the pool of such policies seems to grow with each passing year. At the same time, the Republican Party has shown themselves incapable of responding to crises because of this very policy. Last year, when the American economy plunged due to the pandemic, not only did Republicans fail to recognize the risk the virus posed to the people and the country, but they also fought tooth and nail to avoid helping the American people make it through said crisis. Republicans are quick to whine that Biden’s economic stimulus bill passed without Republican support and ignore the fact that they had months to work with Democrats in 2020 to reach a deal and simply refused.