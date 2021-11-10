Letter to the editor for Nov. 10, 2021

We must do better
This was the third election since last November that I’ve worked the polls and a few things come to mind from watching the election and the voting.
First, in Bedford County we’ve had 10,000+ COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths, lately about one death a day. Virtually nobody wore a mask. I get people wish this was over, but that doesn’t happen by rejecting experts, rejecting masks, and rejecting vaccines. Have we come to reject our responsibility to others that much? The politicization of COVID-19 at all levels, and recently kids’ vaccinations is simply bad civics and bad public health.
Second, we used Dominion voting machines. It is amazing to me how many people expressed their belief in the big lie that these machines are somehow corrupt. That is a lie and I challenge anyone to prove me wrong. Better yet, volunteer to work the polls for a day and see for yourself. The fact is that this time Democrats lost and conceded the election. Yet Republicans still refuse to concede their 2020 loss and are working diligently in several states to override the will of the people should they lose again.
This was a disappointing election on both sides, again. It was all about emotional appeal, little about policy. [Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Terry McAuliffe was little more than “not Donald Trump.” For [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Glenn Youngkin, it seems to me that perhaps the “no CRT” issue showed how many conservatives primarily don’t want their kids to know that their grandparents were the ones screaming at Ruby Bridges and Autherine Lucy and others back in the day. It’s not about trauma, but whether we teach facts as to the historical “who, what, where, when, how and [particularly] why?” Finally, screaming loudly at our school board meetings serves nobody’s best interests.