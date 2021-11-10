Letter to the editor for Nov. 10, 2021

We must do better

This was the third election since last November that I’ve worked the polls and a few things come to mind from watching the election and the voting.

First, in Bedford County we’ve had 10,000+ COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths, lately about one death a day. Virtually nobody wore a mask. I get people wish this was over, but that doesn’t happen by rejecting experts, rejecting masks, and rejecting vaccines. Have we come to reject our responsibility to others that much? The politicization of COVID-19 at all levels, and recently kids’ vaccinations is simply bad civics and bad public health.

Second, we used Dominion voting machines. It is amazing to me how many people expressed their belief in the big lie that these machines are somehow corrupt. That is a lie and I challenge anyone to prove me wrong. Better yet, volunteer to work the polls for a day and see for yourself. The fact is that this time Democrats lost and conceded the election. Yet Republicans still refuse to concede their 2020 loss and are working diligently in several states to override the will of the people should they lose again.