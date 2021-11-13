Letter to the editor for Nov. 13, 2021

Saunders’ column was misleading
I know what I saw before me in Debra Saunders’ opinion piece [“We know what we see before us”] in the Nov. 9 issue of The News & Advance: a very clever snow job crafted to misinform the members of our community. The reason many voters don’t trust “big media” is that they are fed convincing garbage on a daily basis by the likes of Saunders.
She offers a reading list of books pertaining to CRT that has been suggested for “school superintendents” (her words) by the Virginia Department of Education. The books are not suggested for students, or even for teachers, but for superintendents who hold graduate degrees and are capable of understanding the content. Superintendents are responsible for assuring students of every race are treated equally in our schools, and a broad knowledge of the history of racism and the obstacles to overcoming it is critical for them. She presents this reading list for superintendents as evidence that CRT is being taught in our public schools. A superintendent might also read “The Exorcist,” but that doesn’t mean its content becomes part of the curricula. Her misleading leap to a false conclusion serves to perpetuate the myth that CRT is being taught in our public schools.
Then she quotes an African American professor from Columbia who agrees with her unsupported theory. Did she identify his race because she thought his opinion would be more valuable? Unless that professor from New York has direct knowledge of what is being taught in Virginia’s schools (there is no evidence of this), his opinion is irrelevant to the issue.
Saunders’ column demeans our schools and the teachers who continue to teach our children appropriate curricula under extraordinarily difficult circumstances. More than that, though, it fans the flames of racial divide that are a blight on our nation. Shame on her! God gave her a great intellect, and she is squandering it.
ANDREA PALM
Forest