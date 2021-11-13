Letter to the editor for Nov. 13, 2021

Saunders’ column was misleading

I know what I saw before me in Debra Saunders’ opinion piece [“We know what we see before us”] in the Nov. 9 issue of The News & Advance: a very clever snow job crafted to misinform the members of our community. The reason many voters don’t trust “big media” is that they are fed convincing garbage on a daily basis by the likes of Saunders.

She offers a reading list of books pertaining to CRT that has been suggested for “school superintendents” (her words) by the Virginia Department of Education. The books are not suggested for students, or even for teachers, but for superintendents who hold graduate degrees and are capable of understanding the content. Superintendents are responsible for assuring students of every race are treated equally in our schools, and a broad knowledge of the history of racism and the obstacles to overcoming it is critical for them. She presents this reading list for superintendents as evidence that CRT is being taught in our public schools. A superintendent might also read “The Exorcist,” but that doesn’t mean its content becomes part of the curricula. Her misleading leap to a false conclusion serves to perpetuate the myth that CRT is being taught in our public schools.