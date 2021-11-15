Letter to the editor for Nov. 15, 2021

Dam removal’s impact
In a continual effort to improve water quality in Lynchburg and scientifically validate my data, I recently published two peer reviewed articles. The first paper published in the Journal of Environmental Management (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301479721013967) analyzed over 10 years of Blackwater and Ivy Creek monitoring data to examine whether College Lake Dam reduced the impact from continued city growth. I found that the dam (corroborated by the scientific data) improved water quality creating conditions near Hollins Mill Park that resembled a minimally impacted stream. Additionally, I determined that the scientific community sees dam removal as a highly experimental exercise producing variable and unexpected outcomes and should be carefully considered before implementation.
In a second recent publication (https://www.intechopen.com/online-first/77293) I suggested the problems plaguing urban rivers is a deep-rooted philosophy of development on top of river systems. Urban development without integrated control measures such as dams or vegetation causes them to degrade. There is scientific consensus that localized stream restoration projects don’t improve water quality but rather an engaged and educated citizenry pressuring regulators to develop and implement sound water policy does.
Finally, a current project I am monitoring will give our community insights into the eventual removal of College Lake Dam. The Power Dam just below the city of Rocky Mount was removed in 2016. While the initial dam removal degraded water quality throughout the river and into Leesville Lake, now the bulk of sediment seems to reside in an area 5 to 15 miles downstream. This is not surprising as the scientific literature suggests sediment plumes move very slowly and only during flood events. Even worse, I have found bacteria emanating from this sediment laden area to be 5000-12,000 colony forming units per milliliter whereas state standards require they remain below 240. Water quality throughout Blackwater Creek will likely mimic this scenario after dam removal with continual sediment and bacteria contamination continuing for several decades. We as citizens of Lynchburg need to understand and speak out about these issues as they reflect our environmental stewardship, influence fees/taxes, and the quality of the environment we will leave behind for future generations.
THOMAS SHAHADY
Lynchburg