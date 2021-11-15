Letter to the editor for Nov. 15, 2021

Finally, a current project I am monitoring will give our community insights into the eventual removal of College Lake Dam. The Power Dam just below the city of Rocky Mount was removed in 2016. While the initial dam removal degraded water quality throughout the river and into Leesville Lake, now the bulk of sediment seems to reside in an area 5 to 15 miles downstream. This is not surprising as the scientific literature suggests sediment plumes move very slowly and only during flood events. Even worse, I have found bacteria emanating from this sediment laden area to be 5000-12,000 colony forming units per milliliter whereas state standards require they remain below 240. Water quality throughout Blackwater Creek will likely mimic this scenario after dam removal with continual sediment and bacteria contamination continuing for several decades. We as citizens of Lynchburg need to understand and speak out about these issues as they reflect our environmental stewardship, influence fees/taxes, and the quality of the environment we will leave behind for future generations.