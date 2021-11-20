Letter to the editor for Nov. 20, 2021

Support Lynchburg FC
In Germany in the ‘80s, my town’s soccer team, Viktoria Aschaffenburg, had the best handful of seasons in its history. Our little Bavarian team, with a stadium half the size of Lynchburg City Stadium, competed against some of the biggest teams in Germany. The River Main flowed with pride.
Last Sunday at City Stadium, around two hundred locals gathered on the cold bleachers to watch Lynchburg Football Club, our local soccer team, compete in a divisional championship of the United Premier Soccer League.
Our opponent, Olympiacos of Washington, D.C., scored first, but the early joy was found when the announcer and facility personnel tried to figure out how to turn on the stadium lights. Soon the sun slid behind the mountains, and someone found the right switch. The lights shined on Lynchburg FC scoring twice and lifting the trophy.
American soccer struggles to match the community engagement found around the world, where every little town dreams of its local team punching up to glory. We should borrow that model: Lynchburg FC is our community’s team — they’re all local guys who grew up here or found their way here — footballers from Virginia, Indiana, Wisconsin, Guatemala, Peru, Nigeria, Jordan, Mexico, Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago, Egypt, Ghana, Romania, and Canada.
This town has plenty of hills that divide us, but on the pitch and in the stands, belonging and brotherhood abounds.
For 90 minutes today, our local team will compete to qualify in the U.S. Open Cup, a competition that engages every level of U.S. Soccer. For the boys of Lynchburg FC, this is a chance to win and play another game, and maybe, just maybe, to punch their way up to play in stadiums of 60,000 against the biggest clubs in the country.
If you’re a local — grew up here or found your way, like most of us — join us as the sun goes down today at 5 p.m. at City Stadium. Let’s share some local pride with the boys of Lynchburg FC as they bring us together to shine light on the world’s game.
GARY DOP
Lynchburg