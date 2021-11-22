Letter to the editor for Nov. 22, 2021

Fire officials honored
The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), Virginia Piedmont Chapter awarded Fire Chief Gregory T. Wormser, Lynchburg, Virginia Fire Department its First Responder Exceptional Service Award at a chapter meeting on Nov. 14.
In these perilous times, Chief Gregory T. Wormser ensured that the Lynchburg community continued to receive outstanding fire suppression, emergency medical services, hazardous materials response, technical rescue, and fire prevention services. In 2020 this included 13,583 emergency medical calls, 1,692 fire calls, and 452 technical rescue standbys.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges never experienced by modern first responders. Fire personnel and their families risked their health and safety to continually to provide vital services to all citizens. Further, Chief Wormser led the participation of the Lynchburg Fire Department in Lynchburg’s Mass Vaccination Center where fire personnel vaccinated thousands of citizens. He ensured that fire personnel assisted with mobile vaccination clinics that vaccinated many of the community’s under-served citizens.
Master Firefighter Ricky H. Davis, Lynchburg, Virginia Fire Department received the Virginia Piedmont Chapter’s First Responder Outstanding Performance Award at the same meeting.
Master Firefighter Ricky H. Davis has demonstrated his dedication to the safety of Lynchburg’s citizens for many years. He routinely risked his safety serving as a Paramedic Firefighter and as a Medic for the Lynchburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Master Firefighter Davis has gone beyond the call of duty, facing the dangers of the ongoing pandemic, by using his special training to serve our neighbors in North Carolina in response to COVID-19. He continues to be deployed with the Medical Readiness Detachment, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina National Guard for over 10 months.
The values of the Lynchburg Fire Department are “Honesty – Integrity – Trust & Compassion.” Chief Wormser and Master Firefighter Davis embody these values. They more than merit these awards.
CHARLES W. BENNETT
Virginia Piedmont Chapter
MOWW