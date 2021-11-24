Letter to the editor for Nov. 24, 2021

Rally marks 20 years
As we commemorate our 20th year of the “Support our Troops Rally” at Monument Terrace, which will be 1,043 consecutive Fridays, I would like to say “thank you” all for being part of this rally over these two decades. Also, thanks to those tens of thousands in vehicles who drove by and “honk” to support our troops.
Our mission was simple, “Support Our Troops.” The Marines have a saying for what we do and that is “esprit de corps” as “the common spirit existing in the members of a group and inspiring enthusiasm, devotion and strong regard for the honor of the group.” As a group called the “Monument Terrace veterans and patriots,” we not only show that every week by supporting our troops, but each other and the veterans once they leave service. They deserve that for serving our nation when she called.
We present to veterans and patriots who stand with us at Monument Terrace our own commemorative “Challenge Coin” as a symbol of camaraderie and unity. We have presented over 3,000 of these unique coins. So, Friday after Thanksgiving, please join us to celebrate our 20-year anniversary from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ... or drive by on Church Street and “honk.”
Semper Fidelis,
STEVE BOZEMAN