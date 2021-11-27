Letter to the editor for Nov. 27, 2021

'Please don't die'
Recently my 9-year-old great-grandson and I were fishing at our family lake and out of the clear blue he asked, "Papa, how old are you?" I replied, "I'm 80." Sadly he looked at me and said, "Please don't die Papa, I need you."
The present COVID pandemic is among mostly unvaccinated 20-50-year-olds. On the other hand, 90% of the seniors are vaccinated. Probably because we have experienced the horrors of polio, whooping cough, mumps and measles in the '40s and '50s. Our generation beat those childhood diseases by "requiring" proof of vaccination before enrolling into public schools.
I don't recall anyone objecting to those "requirements." Consequently, that plan succeeded, thank God.
The ball is now in the next generation's court. No group of Americans is more educated, more capable or better off financially than you. Please do your part in beating this virus that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.
I'm speaking for all of us old people and all our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren when I say, "Please don't die, we need you."
DENNIS TORRENCE
Appomattox
Population concerns
COP26 came and went without any discussion of controlling worldwide human population, which has more than doubled in my lifetime.
More energy, resources, and space is taking too big a toll on the environment. Zero Population Growth was widely practiced when I was young, and it is still a good idea. Artificial intelligence and automation can fill many jobs, and economies can be restructured, but the earth is irreplaceable. We take constantly, but what do we give back? All life matters.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe