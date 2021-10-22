Letter to the editor for Oct. 22, 2021

We already have election integrity
The "Election system is sound" editorial in the Oct. 16 News & Advance was excellent. One person who needs to read that editorial is [Republican] candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin has campaigned on the issue of "election integrity" and attended an August "election integrity" rally at Liberty University. The rally included some speakers who have questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Aug. 7). Some Republicans have used "election integrity" as a code word for voter suppression. Recently, Youngkin called for an audit of Virginia voting machines.
What kind of audit does Youngkin have in mind? Would it be like the Republican-sponsored unprofessional and biased "audit" in Arizona? He ignores the fact that official Virginia election audit results were made public in March.
We already have election integrity in Virginia. I have attended most Lynchburg Electoral Board meetings in the past year and other meetings earlier, including post-election canvasses used to certify results. The Electoral Board members, both Democrats and Republicans, the Registrar, the Registrar's staff, and election officials at polling places have insured that elections are fair and accurate. The State Elections Department provides guidance and assistance to insure the same fairness and accuracy for all Virginia cities and counties.