Letter to the editor for Oct. 23, 2021

BCEA endorses two

After a unanimous vote of the Bedford County Education Association’s Candidate Vetting Committee, two candidates stood out as ones we are excited to support, both for their past and current contributions to BCPS but also for what they plan to accomplish in the future.

For District 2, Mr. Jason Johnson — the incumbent candidate — was determined to be the only valid choice for school board. Mr. Johnson’s ever-present participation in the vast variety of all school functions across the division is his trademark, just as much as his calm demeanor and bow-tie. Jason is the only board member who is a current, practicing educator, and he is a life-long resident of Bedford County. Not only is he professional and supportive, but Jason listens. In the sincerest way possible, Mr. Johnson elicits feedback from key stakeholders in his constituency — parents, students, teachers and staff — and he takes their concerns to heart. We are excited to see him re-elected to serve another term, since that is ultimately what Mr. Johnson does: He serves!