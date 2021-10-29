Letter to the editor for Oct. 29, 2021

What are Youngkin's plans?

Who knows what [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Glenn Youngkin plans to do if he becomes governor? He often says one thing to the general public and another when speaking to his base. For example, when speaking privately about his opposition to abortion, he said, “...sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.” When talking about election integrity he proposed that Virginia’s voting machines should be audited after each election. Either he is unaware that already is routinely done or he is playing to [former President Donald] Trump’s base and imagines Virginia should pay for something like the fiasco that just played out in Arizona. At a recent rally his surrogates said their candidate cannot speak openly about the big lie because he will lose moderate votes. At that same rally, participants pledged allegiance to a flag carried at the Jan. 6 insurrection.