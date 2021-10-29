Letter to the editor for Oct. 29, 2021

Stevens for Campbell school board
If there was ever a time for leadership within our Campbell County School Board, the time is now! As a father of two children who are currently enrolled in Rustburg High School as well as the pastor of Winfall Baptist Church, the desire to see our community succeed is greater than it has ever been. Success in our community, and for our future, begins within our schools. When our children succeed then we all succeed.
Several months ago, a divide began to form between the school board and parents within the community. School board meetings began to be filled with speakers voicing their concerns over issues ranging from critical race theory to transgender bathroom use. These very legitimate issues were met with a weak response from the board as well as a pre-written letter that didn’t adequately answer these concerns.
I believe these issues are only the beginning of a much broader agenda that must be dealt with and will require leadership that is up to the challenge. There is absolutely no “divided loyalty” in my heart. As a father, I want my children to be safe in both mind and body. As a pastor, I believe, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34).
If you want stronger leadership, more transparency, and an advocate for parents on our school board, then write in Phil Stevens for the Rustburg District school board seat. Let’s work together to make sure Campbell County provides a world-class education.
PHILLIP STEVENS
Rustburg
What are Youngkin's plans?
Who knows what [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Glenn Youngkin plans to do if he becomes governor? He often says one thing to the general public and another when speaking to his base. For example, when speaking privately about his opposition to abortion, he said, “...sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.” When talking about election integrity he proposed that Virginia’s voting machines should be audited after each election. Either he is unaware that already is routinely done or he is playing to [former President Donald] Trump’s base and imagines Virginia should pay for something like the fiasco that just played out in Arizona. At a recent rally his surrogates said their candidate cannot speak openly about the big lie because he will lose moderate votes. At that same rally, participants pledged allegiance to a flag carried at the Jan. 6 insurrection.
One thing he seems to speak consistently about is cutting taxes. Perhaps he means tax cuts for the wealthiest among us, like the 2017 Republican plan which helped create $7.8 trillion in new debt for our nation. That approach would cripple Virginia’s economy.
It's an easy decision on Nov. 2. Vote for the Democrats.