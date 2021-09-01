Letter to the editor for Sept. 1, 2021

Constitution Week coming up

The week of September 17-23 marks the observance of Constitution Week. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges all Americans to think about the importance of the United States Constitution which, along with the Declaration of Independence, forged our national identity. The Constitution is the framework for the functioning of our federal government.

In 1955, the DAR petitioned the U. S. Congress to set aside this week each year to commemorate the Constitution. Congress adopted the resolution, and it was signed into Public Law #915 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956.

The celebration of Constitution Week encourages the study of events that lead to the writing of the Constitution in September 1787. It should remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s heritage and the cornerstone of our way of life. It should also stress to each U.S. citizen that it is his responsibility to protect, defend and preserve our Constitution.

The DAR is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, with more than 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across our nation and several foreign countries. We promote historic preservation, service to veterans, good citizenship programs and community service.