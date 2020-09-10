Letter to the editor for Sept. 10, 2020

Takes issue with letter
Kenneth Brown, of Hurt, I am a transgender woman. I have been a woman all my life, and began living as a woman five years ago. I have lived in the Lynchburg area for most of my 60 years. On Sept. 4, you used me and persons like me in political arguments.
Mr. Brown, as you would not allow me to tell you which bathroom to use, no matter how much you or others might try, no one may tell me which bathroom to use.
Mr. Brown, I saved all my life for money for gender reassignment surgery. I did not expect the government to pay for it, nor would I ask.
Mr. Brown, I am a real person with real feelings. Do not use me or persons like me in something so paltry as politics.
ONNA MCKLENNON
Monroe
Landlords struggling, too
Gov. Northam is not taking into consideration the difficult times he is placing on the owner/landlords.
There are people working and there are a lot of people who are on disability. Because of this moratorium, far too many people say and choose not to pay the rent when they are capable. People who are on disability received a stimulus check, they chose to squander their money instead of being responsible with it and pay the rent.
On top of that, they were still receiving their disability money and had no excuse not to pay their rent. For them, this is just another excuse.
This is no different from any time before when people were being evicted and possibly becoming homeless, then running to Legal Aid so they can sue the landlords (it should be against the law for Legal Aid to sue) and running to any activists that would help them.
This is a business like any other business. If you rob a store, you go to jail. The consequences should be the same.
If you don’t pay, you don’t stay. Like any other business, landlords have to pay their mortgages, utilities and all other bills.
A good 80% of landlords are not on the same level as Donald Trump, we financially struggle to make ends meet. It takes a good five to ten years to make a profit and that’s without the hassle of the tenants.
If Gov. Northam wants to give another moratorium, then the government needs to pay the landlords the rent that we lose every month until this is over.
GINA SMITH
Thaxton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!