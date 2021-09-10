 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor for Sept. 10, 2021
Letter to the editor for Sept. 10, 2021

Youngkin plan would harm schools

As a public school teacher in Campbell County in my 15th year, I know firsthand just how important classroom resources are to our children’s future. It’s the thought of my students failing to reach their full potential that drives me every day in the classroom. But without properly funding our schools, I can’t do my job and it’s my students that suffer.

Proper funding ensures teachers like me have stable jobs and our students can access key resources like solid educational programs and are learning in good facilities. We spend our time investing in our students to create a safe and nurturing environment to learn in. We need to know that the county and the state are willing to do the same.

That’s why it’s so concerning to teachers when we see politicians throw around proposals that would hurt schools and students across Virginia. And that’s what Glenn Youngkin is doing when he threatens to eliminate Virginia’s individual income tax, cutting 72% of the state’s general fund, which provides billions of dollars a year to local public schools.

That fund matters to Campbell County. Over 60% of our schools’ budget comes from the state, and any significant cut to that would mean fewer teachers, worse pay, and worse outcomes across the county.

When Glenn Youngkin throws around his income tax proposal, he’s saying that he will leave local schools here without the over $31 million in resources that we need to give students the education and futures they deserve. We can’t afford that.

MICHAEL NAGY

Lynchburg

