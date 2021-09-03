Letter to the editor for Sept. 3, 2021

A generous community

Park View Community Mission is blessed to have a giving and supportive community. Annually, Park View hosts its largest fundraising event with a gala featuring dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Our 2021 event was to be held Aug. 28 at The Virginian Hotel. When we began planning, COVID-19 vaccines were being administered and the number of infections was declining. Now, however, the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading, and hospitalizations are rising.

At Park View, the health and well-being of our stakeholders is paramount. Weighing local COVID data and considering input and guidance from our health community and the CDC, we pivoted our event from an indoor, seated affair to a curbside dinner pickup in front of The Virginian. Though disappointed we would not be hosting the gala as planned, we received overwhelming support for our decision. Our sponsors stood by us, and most ticket holders elected to either receive their dinner via curbside or fully donate the cost of the ticket(s) to Park View.