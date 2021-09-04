Letter to the editor for Sept. 4, 2021

Freedom requires responsibility

To drive a car, you are mandated to wear a seat belt. To drive a motorcycle, you are mandated to wear a helmet. During the smallpox outbreak around Massachusetts in 1903-1905, the Supreme Court upheld the state’s power to mandate vaccinations when necessary for public health and safety. Justice Harlan, in confirming that individual liberty is protected by the Constitution, stated that “liberty is not an absolute right in each person to be, in all times and places, wholly free from restraint.”

Although a very small percentage of people have died from COVID who were vaccinated, the overwhelming number of people who have died have been the unvaccinated folk who bought the disinformation put out by Fox News, QAnon and irresponsible sites on Facebook.

These collections of outright lies have been directly responsible for the deaths of many thousands of people, a trend being added to daily at Lynchburg General Hospital. Those persons who have written letters decrying the tyranny of mask or vaccination mandates are setting the stage for the next wave of COVID deaths right here in our midst.