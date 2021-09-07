Letter to the editor for Sept. 7, 2021

Change for change

A little change can go a long way! — That was our motto and our hope when we set up the nine, soon to be 10, bright green Change for Change Caring Meters around Boonsboro and Downtown Lynchburg exactly one year ago. And happily it has been true!

After twice collecting $1,000 in the meters, our wonderfully generous matching partners — Lynchburg Community Foundation, Bank of the James, NB Handy, Schewel Home, Moore and Giles, Captrust, and BB&T (now Truist) — added $3,000 to the pot to give us a grand total of $4,000 to distribute to an agency helping those in need in our community. Our first check early this year went to Interfaith Outreach for all the many folks who urgently needed rent and utility assistance in the middle of COVID. Our second distribution this past June went to the Red Truck Ministry, which brings much needed food to “food desert” neighborhoods throughout the city, to help them expand their reach.