Letter to the editor for Sept. 8, 2021

GOP is not for law and order

When they don’t like election results, they create an insurrection, never mind how many laws they break or how many police officers they injure. And look at Texas’ new GOP anti-abortion law that will be enforced by private citizens — vigilantes — not by the legal system. Then there is the other new Texas law, passed by the GOP over the objections of law enforcement, that allows just about anyone to carry a handgun anywhere and at any time. It could turn out like the Wild West on the old TV shows with random hanging parties and gun fights in the street. That may be entertaining to watch from here, but we Virginians deserve better.