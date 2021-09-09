Letter to the editor for Sept. 9, 2021

A parallel disconnect

In 1935 I was born in a small town in eastern Arkansas. When I was 5, we moved to Little Rock where I continued to live until I married and moved to Virginia at the age of 20. During the 20 years of living in Arkansas as a white person, I learned to believe I was superior to people of color.

I remember singing “Dixie” with great pride at football games, parties and for most any occasion until it went out of favor with the sit-ins and the assassination of President [John F.] Kennedy. From my early youth I was troubled by the way blacks had to live compared to most whites. In my heart I knew it was wrong. But there was a disconnect when it came to singing “Dixie.” I never connected my grand feelings for the South with the discomfort of blacks.

I revered Robert E. Lee as did my relatives, teachers, friends, everyone I knew. Again, the disconnect. I never associated my grand feelings for General Lee and the poor plight of blacks. I felt sad that the South had lost the war and the way of life it defended. I glorified the Old South and kept it alive like a fairy tale in my heart.

Until the sit-ins. And the rise of Martin Luther King. These events finally awakened me!