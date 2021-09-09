Letter to the editor for Sept. 9, 2021

A parallel disconnect
In 1935 I was born in a small town in eastern Arkansas. When I was 5, we moved to Little Rock where I continued to live until I married and moved to Virginia at the age of 20. During the 20 years of living in Arkansas as a white person, I learned to believe I was superior to people of color.
I remember singing “Dixie” with great pride at football games, parties and for most any occasion until it went out of favor with the sit-ins and the assassination of President [John F.] Kennedy. From my early youth I was troubled by the way blacks had to live compared to most whites. In my heart I knew it was wrong. But there was a disconnect when it came to singing “Dixie.” I never connected my grand feelings for the South with the discomfort of blacks.
I revered Robert E. Lee as did my relatives, teachers, friends, everyone I knew. Again, the disconnect. I never associated my grand feelings for General Lee and the poor plight of blacks. I felt sad that the South had lost the war and the way of life it defended. I glorified the Old South and kept it alive like a fairy tale in my heart.
Until the sit-ins. And the rise of Martin Luther King. These events finally awakened me!
Today, the people who support the notion that the last election was stolen, who so far have not been able to accept defeat, are just like I was when I was in thrall to my fantasy of the Old South. The same disconnect is there for them as it was for me. What will cause their awakening? I don’t know, but I’m sure something will.