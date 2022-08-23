Letter to the editor: Forgive them, love them

During what seems to be an eternal open season against Transgender adults, Transgender children, and Transgender families, those persons attacking the Boston Children's Hospital must be reminded that their angry words and their threats of violence are harming real people. Their words and their threats of violence are harming the children they want to protect.

Have any of the persons voicing angry words and threats of violence ever sat down and talked with a Transgender family in a personal effort to hear and understand their story? How many of these persons have actually read research supporting efforts of Transgender families to help their child transition into the person God intended them to be? Do these persons think that this discussion is only about pronouns and procreation? With all due respect and love, unless you have taken these steps, or unless you are Transgender person, or unless you are a member of a Transgender family, you can't possibly know how very much you are harming these families and these children.

Please, turn off social media, talk radio, and the TV and connect with real, living, breathing Transgender persons before you attack us, our families, and others who support us.

And as I think and pray about you who are voicing angry words and threatening harm, these eternal words from Luke come to mind, "Father forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." (Luke 23:34; NIV)

With love to all!

ONNA McKLENNON

Monroe