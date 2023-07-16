As a Transgender woman, as a member of the LGBTQ community, how do I forgive someone for doing the wrong thing to me? And what if they do the wrong thing intentionally and repeatedly? How do I forgive them?

And what if I'm treated differently from the way you are treated? What if they won't do business with me, but will do business with you? How do I forgive them?

I won't just wipe their dust from my feet and move on to the next community. This is my community, too. I won't isolate myself from them and pretend they don't exist. We must learn to live together. I won't treat them the way they are treating me. So how do I forgive them?

How do we love each other as our Creator loves us? What would Jesus do? Jesus, who interacted with and loved the hated and the marginalized in his community, what would Jesus do? Well, I'm neither the Creator nor Jesus, so how do I forgive the ones who hurt me?

Forgiving is a mandate. Forgiving is an act of loving. Sadly, incidents against me and my LGBTQ siblings will be increasing. But I won't become like the persons who hurt us. I won't act the way they act. I must learn how to absorb their acts of DISRESPECT, learn how to LIVE with them, to LOVE them, and FORGIVE them.

So please tell me how.

ONNA MCKLENNON

Madison Heights