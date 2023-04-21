Elections do have consequences, don’t they?

We are certainly seeing that play out in the ongoing spectacle of Lynchburg’s current City Council. From public intramural squabbling among the five declared Republicans, obvious lack of familiarity with procedure, quitting committees and then rejoining them, to disdain for dedicated city staff and “the Democrats of Lynchburg,” we’re seeing how the ugliness of national politics has found its way to our city.

This 46-year resident of Lynchburg and proud Democrat doesn’t expect Council actions to always be ones with which I agree. Lynchburg has had progressive, moderate, and conservative majorities over those 46 years. Despite the opposition of some, including my current ward representative, significant investments were made that revitalized a downtown many would have been content to let die. Past councils, at least in my memory, have generally conducted themselves with decorum even in disagreement.

Taxes are the price we pay for services. Inflation has increased the costs, and cities provide necessary services that lower-tax surrounding counties can forego, even as their residents can take advantage of them. The latest (2018) data I can find for Virginia’s 38 cities shows rates from $0.60 per $100 of assessed value (Williamsburg) to $1.55 (Manassas Park), with an average of $1.07.

With no more coherent vision than “taxes bad”, Lynchburg’s Gang of Four would take us backward. That hurts all of us — Democrats, Republicans, and people who just want Council to quietly and professionally do its job.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg