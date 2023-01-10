Letter to the editor: Give peace literacy a chance

During the holidays, peace is everywhere: “peace on earth” ... “wishing you peace” ... “the Prince of Peace.” Yet every new year, peace is forgotten again until after Thanksgiving. Since everyone claims to value peace, why does each year bring little progress in creating peace?

We all see the news reports. Mass shootings. Polarization. Road rage. War. Their cause is not mysterious. They indicate our failure to understand humanity and prioritize education in peace.

Teaching peace skills is the mission of the nonprofit Peace Literacy Institute (PLI, www.peaceliteracy.org) Founded by Paul K. Chappell, a veteran and West Point graduate, PLI contends the most dangerous weapons today are not bombs and bullets, but the weaponization of mistrust, alienation, rage, and other unhealthy mental conditions that destabilize society, making all forms of violence more likely. To deter violence, the elements of peace must be taught and practiced like language literacy.

Humans are resilient. We can learn new skills and ideas, such as the nine non-physical human needs and how these needs unmet create trauma and violence, the seven ingredients for strong communities, developing the nine healthy psychological “muscles” of our humanity, how to calm aggression, common forms of dehumanization, and so much more. To heal and strengthen our communities, PLI offers free curriculum, with ongoing research, assessment, and facilitation of Peace Literacy training.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 26, states the right to education, starting with literacy in reading and writing. The ultimate goal of PLI is to see Peace Literacy education established as a human right. Imagine…what changes might our future world see if Peace Literacy were given the same priority as language literacy?

Many people think peace is a naïve, impossible dream, yet history shows that countless goals once considered impossible have been achieved.

Isn’t it time we give Peace Literacy a chance?

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Lynchburg’s First Unitarian Church will screen a 15-minute video of Paul Chappell, “Is World Peace Possible?” The event is free and open to all. For questions: office@uulynchburg.org or (434) 528-0744

SUSIE JOINER

Rustburg