Letter to the editor: Good not doing his job

[5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good is not good for the residents of either Amherst County or Lynchburg. Any person who believes their only role, as a representative of a district, is to oppose the ideas put forth by the other party is not doing their job. They are supposed to be working for the benefit of the people they represent.

In his first term in office, I have not seen any proposals put forth by Mr. Good to enhance the well-being of the people he's supposed to represent. I think he needs a lesson in political science. He's supposed to work with all parties to support the views of those he represents. He shouldn't be taking a salary, out of taxpayer funds, for doing nothing but taking up space or voting "no" on everything proposed by others.