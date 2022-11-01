Letter to the editor: GOP-endorsed Bedford candidate

There seems to be some confusion in regards to the District 7 School Board race as to which candidate is the actual local Republican unit-endorsed candidate. This candidate, and current member of the school board, is Chris Daniels.

The local Bedford Republican unit met on Aug. 25, where the committee voted on which school board candidate to endorse for the District 7 School Board race. The two candidates being voted on were Chris Daniels and Cherie Whitehurst. On a 64-7 vote, Chris Daniels was chosen.

Chris Daniels is also a current member of the board as he was appointed by them, this spring, to fill the seat vacated by Martin Leamy, who chose not to run last fall. Cherie Whitehurst was also one of the three candidates in the running to be appointed. Chris Daniels was appointed by a vote of 4-2, with the four conservative members of the board giving him their support.

Chris Daniels is the endorsed Republican candidate that can be trusted to handle the financial and all other aspects of a Bedford County School Board member — please give him your vote for the benefit of education as well as the citizens of Bedford County.

TERESA CRAIG

Bedford